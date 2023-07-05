Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 214,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,687. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

