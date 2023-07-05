Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JSD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 18,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
