Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 26,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBB. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

