Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 26,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $18.86.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.