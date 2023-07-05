NXM (NXM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,369.06 or 1.00024562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002152 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.