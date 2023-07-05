NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020111 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.54 or 1.00051801 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002116 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.