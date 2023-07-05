Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $284.76 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $284.76 million and $14.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.26 or 0.06275943 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0523495 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $11,276,344.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

