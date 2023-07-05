OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECW) Short Interest Update

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Trading Up 14.7 %

OTECW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,434. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

