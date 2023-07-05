OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on July 28th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.414 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 123,079 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.