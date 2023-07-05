Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35,488.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 282,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

