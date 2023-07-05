Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL):

6/30/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/29/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $376.00.

6/27/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $391.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $331.00.

6/27/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $363.00.

6/16/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $326.00 to $331.00.

6/12/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

ODFL stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.30. 221,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35,488.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 282,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

