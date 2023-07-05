Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 6,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 129,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

