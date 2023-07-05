Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 6,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 129,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Olink Holding AB (publ)
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.