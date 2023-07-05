One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.50

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 499358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.88 ($0.06).

One Media iP Group Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of £12.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.