Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.18

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $3.95. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 7,657 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Optical Cable Trading Up 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable
About Optical Cable
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Optical Cable
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.