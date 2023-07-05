Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.18

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $3.95. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 7,657 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

About Optical Cable

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCC. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Optical Cable in the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Optical Cable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.