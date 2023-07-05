Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.18

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $3.95. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 7,657 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Optical Cable by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Optical Cable in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

