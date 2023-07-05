Optimism Price Reaches $1.22 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $789.36 million and approximately $91.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

