Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $553,882.00, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.
About Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.