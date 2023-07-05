OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Down 1.6%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 194,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,091,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

OptiNose Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

About OptiNose

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 194,367 shares during the last quarter. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,801,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in OptiNose by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,649,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 83,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $3,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.