OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Down 1.6%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 194,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,091,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
OptiNose Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.21.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
