Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.15.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oracle Stock Performance
NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.