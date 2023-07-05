Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0560 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $53.86 million and $29.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,833.12 or 1.00023299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

