Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 7th.
Organigram Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of OGI stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Organigram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
