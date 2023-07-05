Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 7th.

Organigram Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of OGI stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Organigram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Organigram by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Organigram during the third quarter worth $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Organigram in the first quarter valued at $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

