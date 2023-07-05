Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.