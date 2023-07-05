Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark Sells 4,633 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $20,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,198 shares in the company, valued at $387,119.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Origin Materials Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ORGN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 853,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
