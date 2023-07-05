Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark Sells 4,633 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $20,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,198 shares in the company, valued at $387,119.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Origin Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ORGN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 853,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Origin Materials Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Materials by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

