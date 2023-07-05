Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 33,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 280,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 197,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orla Mining by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 142.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $3,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.