Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Announces $0.32 Dividend

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OVL remained flat at $35.89 during trading on Tuesday. 2,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,102. The stock has a market cap of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

Get Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.