Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Plans $0.32 Dividend

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

OVL remained flat at $35.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.