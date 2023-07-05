Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:OVT)

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.63% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

