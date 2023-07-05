Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

