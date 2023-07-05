Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
