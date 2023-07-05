Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.