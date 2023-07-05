Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.64

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.64 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 119.07 ($1.51), with a volume of 1983313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £155.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,925.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

