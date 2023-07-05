Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Reduced by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. 730,779 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

