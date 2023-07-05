Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $256.63

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.63 ($3.26) and traded as low as GBX 253.50 ($3.22). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.24), with a volume of 401,862 shares changing hands.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 553.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Pantheon International

In related news, insider John Burgess bought 30,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £79,425.30 ($100,806.32). 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

