Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 24th

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $104,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,433.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

