Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

