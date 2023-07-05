Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

