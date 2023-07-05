Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 402 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

NYSE PNC opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

