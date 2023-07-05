Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

SBUX opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.