Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 987 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

