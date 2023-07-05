Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Update

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $319.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.98. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

