Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW) Short Interest Update

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PRLHW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.