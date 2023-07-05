Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.43

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.14, with a volume of 66902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.15.

Pegasystems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

