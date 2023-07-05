PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.91

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and traded as high as $70.82. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 119,843 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,600,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,536 shares of company stock worth $6,651,579. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

