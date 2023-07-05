Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.90

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €199.90 ($217.28) and traded as high as €203.00 ($220.65). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €202.40 ($220.00), with a volume of 450,923 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($216.30) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €206.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €200.11.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

