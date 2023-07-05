Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$119,988.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.05. 104,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.8831615 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEY. Raymond James cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.07.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.