PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.04

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.04 and traded as low as C$5.99. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 8,399 shares.

PHX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of PHX Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$309.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.31.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.10. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of C$166.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.0687831 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

