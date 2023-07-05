Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Up 26.6% in June

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 1,003,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 362,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 283,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

