Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

