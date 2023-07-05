PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PAXS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 118,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,284. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAXS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

