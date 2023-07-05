PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PAXS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 118,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,284. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
