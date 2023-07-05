PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 58,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

