PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PCQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 58,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.44.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.