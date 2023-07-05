Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.98. 14,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 103,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Pintec Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.32% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

