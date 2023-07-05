Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 76,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,251. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

